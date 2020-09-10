Gunmen have attacked Tungan Maji, a community near Zuba area, abducting an unspecified number of residents,

According to report by the Premium Times, at least 20 people were kidnapped after prolonged shooting in the Abuja suburb.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the federal capital territory, Anjugur Manzah, said he was working on a statement on the incident.

A resident of the area who would not be named for security reasons said heavy shooting started in the community at about 12.15a.m. and lasted more than an hour.

He said members of the local vigilante group were overwhelmed.

“We didn’t sleep throughout the night. It’s this morning that the vigilantes told us about 20 people were abducted,” he said.

The attack is coming days after reports suggested that members of the extremist group, Boko Haram, had infiltrated the federal capital.

