Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of state commiserates with the families of Senator Hamisu Musa Kafin Agur, who passed away at the age of 89 years. Describing the death as a great loss to the state and the country in general.

“It is indeed with deep sense of sorrow and shock that the Kano state government received the death of this rare gem and icon. Whose life was well spent. Senator Hamisu Musa Kafin Agur was respected and respectful gentleman of repute,” says Ganduje.

“It is therefore, at this juncture, I Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Governor of Kano state, on behalf of the government and the good people of Kano state, extend our heartfelt condolence to his families, friends, mentees, political children and all his well wishers over this tragic loss. May Allah Bless his reposed soul, forgive all his mistakes on earth and reward all his good deeds,” prayed the governor.

He further urged all those he left behind from within the family and outside his immediate families, to always strive hard and copy from his humble and enduring life, adding that, “Senator Hamisu Musa Kafin Agur was an embodiment of humility, respect, decorum and clearer understanding of life.”