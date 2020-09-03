Advertisement

…warned local staff on issuance of indigene certificate to aliens

Rabiu Omaku

The Member Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Doma North constituency,Honorable Musa Salihu Iyimoga elected under aegis of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in a step to save the lives of his constituents has expended money to tune of N4.5m for the procurement of snake vaccine.

Iyimoga in a chat with selected Journalists at his abode in Doma said he initiated the free medical treatment with the sole aim of assisting the hapless.

He Chairman House committee on Youth and Sports Development disclosed that he extended his benovalence to other ailments like typhoid fever,malaria as well paying the bills of surgery at the state tertiary hospital,The Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital.

Hon.Salihu Iyimoga stated that he placed greater premium to the well-being of those that brought him to power considering the danger farmers are facing with the rising waves of snake bite in the locality.

“Majority of our people are predominantly farmers and the only thing we will do to them is to procure anti snake vaccine save it for a rainy day”.

The legislator issued a stiff warning to Local Government staff especially those in charge of indegine certificate to desist from issuing indegine certificate to aliens.

He also warned agents and syndicate alike to stay clear of Doma Local Government or face prosecution.

The Assembly member disclosed following the discovery of indegines of neighboring states of Benue,Kogi,Taraba and amongst other states indegines taken advantage of Nasarawa state to filed the quata of Doma Local Government at the Federal civil service.

Honorable Musa Salihu Iyinoga said the unfolding is unacceptable due to the peril of given out indegines certificate to aliens.

He called on the syndicate involved to have a rethink over what he described as bad omen to the younger generations.

“Is sacrilegious for the generation yet unborn because what our brothers and Local Government officials are doing today is a clear sabotage of their brothers especially the unemployed ones”.

M.S advices the Council Chairman,Hon.Rabo Sani to proffer a lasting solution to what transpired at the last screening exercise conducted by the Nigeria Police.

“Personally people to the command to compelled those parading as indegines to give vivid explanation of either their electoral ward,polling unit at times they are foist to speak Alago tribe”.

He suggested that the Council Chairman should come up with a seal which would be attached to the indegine certificate to prevent faking by either staff of the Council or printers.

The Council Chairman,Hon.Rabo Sani and the paramount ruler of Akpanaja community of Ekye Development Area,Alhaji.Musa Agye could not be reached for comment as at press time.