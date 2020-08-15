Advertisement

From Ali Galadima,Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza.

The Police through the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili confirmed through the telephone on Friday morning that the member was attacked and killed by the yet to be identified suspected gunmen late Thursday night at his residence in Dass.

Though the aim of the attack is yet to be ascertained, the gunmen are suspected to be armed robbers who invaded his house at the wee hours of the Thursday night.

Ahmed Wakili added that His two wives and one year old child were reportedly abducted by the gunmen with no trace of them established as of the time of this report.

He however said that a crack team of Police personnel led by the Dass Divisional Police Officer have mobilized to the area to commence immediate investigation to be able to track down the gunmen.

It will be recalled that the late lawmaker was one the members of the Assembly who tested positive to COVID-19 infection.