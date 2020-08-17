Advertisement

Six of the nation’s power plants were shut down between 8:15pm on Thursday and 6am on Saturday, causing power generation to plunge by 1,190.3 megawatts.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator on Sunday showed that 11 power plants were not generating any megawatts of electricity as of 6am on Saturday.

The idle plants were Afam IV&V, Geregu II, Sapele II, Alaoji, Olorunsogo II, Ihovbor, Gbarain, Ibom Power, AES, ASCO and Rivers IPP.

Total power generation in the country fell to 3,385MW as of 6am on Saturday from a peak of 4,575.3MW at 8:15pm on Thursday.

As of 8:15pm on Thursday, only Sapele II, Olorunsogo II, ASCO, AES and Gbarain were shut down.

Rivers IPP was said to be out due to youth restiveness; Ibom Power’s GT1 was out on inlet guide vane problem, GT2 out due to fire outbreak on the control panel, and GT3 out due to low load demand by the distribution companies.

Gbarain was shut down due to the rupturing of the gas pipeline; Ihovbor was idle because of low load demand by Discos and gas constraint.

Olorunsogo’s GT1 was out on inspection; GT2 and 3 out due to gas constraint, and GT4 due to cooling water system leakage.

Alaoji’s GT1 and 2 were out due to low load demand by the Discos; GT3 out due to gas constraint and GT4 awaiting spare part.

Sapele’s GT1 was out due to gas constraint; GT2 and 4 were shut because of low load demand by the Discos; GT3 was out due to maintenance.

Geregu II’s GT21 was out due to low load demand by the Discos, and GT22 and 23 were shut because of gas constraint.

Two units (GT11 and GT12) at Afam IV & V were said to have been scrapped; GT13, 14 and 16 out on blade failure; GT17 and 18 out due to low load demand by Discos; and GT19 and 20 awaiting overhaul.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, in its latest report on power supply status on all 132/33/11kV interface substation, warned Discos against load rejection.

It said, “Discos should be cautioned on deliberate refusal to clear faults on some 33kV feeders within the timeline of eight hours as stipulated in the Reporting Compliance Regulations.

“Discos should also be cautioned against deliberate isolation of some sections of 33kV feeders to limit the loading of the feeders and denying customers electricity services.”

NERC said it identified all the interface stations with capacity limitations and requested the Transmission Company of Nigeria to prioritise them in its short-term projects.

The commission asked the Discos to improve on vegetation management, especially in this raining season, to improve the reliability of the feeders.