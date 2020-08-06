As the State receives more palliatives support from private sector

Kano State Deputy Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has disclosed that to this end, the State has donated not less than N425m as palliative to ease the hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Gawuna who is the Chairman Kano State Taskforce Committee on Covid-19 made the disclosure today while launching the 3rd phase of the palliative distribution programme, held at Farm Centre, Tarauni Local Government Area.

He explained that under the palliative programme, over 300,000 households are expected to benefit from the exercise, stressing that the 3rd phase distribution covers 1050 households as beneficiaries.

” Kano State Government has to commit N140b at this phase in order to achieve what we are doing today and it is on this note, I crave the indulgence of all the beneficiaries to ensure full utilization of the items given ” he urged

Gawuna announced with pleasure that Kano State is winning the war against covid-19, as in the last 3 days no single case of corona virus was recorded in the State.

” There is continuous downfall in the case of covid-19 pandemic in Kano. On 28th July, we submitted 2945 sample where only 37 came out as positive, on 29th July, we submitted 1120 sample only 18 came out as positive, on 30th July 586 sample were submitted and 7 came out as positive ” Said Gawuna

The Deputy Governor added that out of the 223 sample submitted by the State on the 31st of July, only 6 came out as positive while the sample sent on 1st, 2nd and 3rd August 2020 of 50, 340 and 317 people respectively all came out to be negative, a clear indication of the success being recorded so far.

Earlier, the State Chairman on palliative distribution, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello reported that in the 1st and 2nd round of the palliative distribution exercise, 100,000 households were given the palliative support, adding that the 3rd round would equally cover 50,000 households respectively.

He said at the 3rd round palliative exercise, 28kg bags of Maize, 27,000 cartons of spaghetti, 40,000 Gallons of cooking oil among others, would be distributed to the vulnerable in the State while the 4th,5th and 6th round would come up soon.

In another development, the State Deputy Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has today received food items under the covid-19 palliative programme from the Private Sector Coalition against Covid (CA COVID) at Kumbotso Local Government, in the State Capital.

Receiving the food items on behalf of the State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Gawuna extended the appreciation of the State Government to the Coalition for the donation, recalling that… ” this is not the first palliative support by the coalition as Abubakar Rimi Urology Isolation Centre was renovated and equipped by this group “

In his address, the representative of the CA COVID, Alhaji Abdulkadir Sidi explained that the CA Covid Food Palliative Programme is an attempt by the Private Sector Coalition to support the State Government’s effort in providing relief to the Nigerian Populace toward cushioning the hardship caused by the effect of corona virus.

Items donated by the Coalition according to Abdulkadir, include rice, Samolina, Masa flour, Sugar,Noodles, Macaroni and Salt among others.

Others who spoke at the programme were the Chairman Kano State Palliative Committee, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, the representative of the Emir of Karaye, Magaji Garin Karaye, Alhaji Shehu Ahmed and the Chairman Kumbotso Local Government Area Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara.