By CHUKS EKE

The General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries a.k.a By Fire By Fire, Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Udeh has warned All Progressives Congress, APC and its former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole never to make an attempt to take the Edo state governorship seat by force or else they will incur a generational curse.

He said he saw in a spiritual realm where instead of allowing a smooth and transparent election to take place, APC and Oshiomhole indulged in forcible take over of the seat either through violence or rigging in favour of their candidate, Ize-Iyamu.

Advertisement

Bishop Udeh who spoke to newsmen at his Cathedral church, Nnewi, weekend, shortly after a 21-day fasting and prayers for the nation, said he saw in the realm where APC and Oshiomhole have vowed to shed blood in order to snatch victory by force but warned that they should beware of a generational curse from God if they try such an abominable act because God is not happy with partiality.

On the 2023 Igbo presidency, Bishop Udeh warned Ndigbo to drop Igbo presidency idea and concentrate on Biafra actualization because if they go for Igbo presidency and fail, it would be difficult for them to come back for Biafra as other ethnic groups would see them as making caricature of themselves by pursuing two things at a time.

The cleric noted that besides, even if they win the Igbo presidency, which is almost an impossible task due to the f act that both Atiku Abubakar, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi are already warming up to join the presidential race, the forces from other ethnic groups would not allow the Igbo president to stay till the end of his tenure as they did to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He contended that it would therefore be a better option for Ndigbo to drop the Igbo presidency idea entirely and pull their resources together in pursuit of Biafra so that seeing the amount of seriousness in them, other world powers would join hands and assist them actualize their dream, instead of allowing other ethnic groups to think that it is because they lost the presidential election that prompted them to intensify the quest for actualization of Biafra.

He charged the federal government to legalize, open up and harness other mineral resources like gold, zinc which are abound in other parts of the country for public consumption, rather than the cabals mining them illegally and privately while using only the oil deposit in the South South for public consumption.

He said he also saw in the realm where a mafia and one of the northern governors is vowing to wipe out all the Christians and Biafra agitators from the surface of the earth so that there will be no more remembrance of Biafra, Igbo or Christianity.

He noted that the mafia has even gone to the extent of inviting the Arab world to invade Igbo land through the air, sea, land and forest, adding that the Boko haram people are currently in a crucial meeting of do-or-die in Sambisa forest, Niger Republic, Chad, Mali, Senegal, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Egypt to invade Biafra land through Calabar and Rivers state, but that God will throw Jesus Christ at them like a stone, the same way He did to Nebuchadnezzar in the olden day.

On the forthcoming Presidential election in America, Bishop Udeh charged Americans to vote massively for Donald Trump to enable him go for a second tenure because according to him, “the spirit of God told me that if they fail to retain Trump and allow an Anti-Christ to become the next president, America’s economy will begin to crumble as world powers have ganged up against Trump which will in turn have adverse effect on America in totality”.