A new ad from former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign rips into President Donald Trump for golfing over the weekend as the coronavirus death toll in the nation approaches 100,000.

Trump fired back with a series of tweets defending his golf as “exercise,” and slamming former President Barack Obama for also playing golf.

Here’s the Biden ad that raised the president’s wrath: Joe Biden✔@JoeBiden

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work.



Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing.

Trump repeatedly slammed Obama for playing golf. In 2014, as the second Ebola case was confirmed in the United States, Trump went on Fox News to rip into the then-president for golfing.

“There are times to play and times that you can’t play. It sends the wrong signal,” he said.

Now, however, he’s defending his own golfing hobby:Donald J. Trump✔@realDonaldTrump

Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly…..70.3K 2:46 AM – May 25, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy32K people are talking about thisDonald J. Trump✔@realDonaldTrump · 7 h

…vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii – Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS!52.5K 2:46 AM – May 25, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy21.5K people are talking about this

This weekend’s golf events were Trump’s first since March 8.

He played multiple rounds in January, February and March as the coronavirus spread to the United States and public health officials called out for testing equipment and protective gear that didn’t arrive for weeks or longer.

USA Today detailed the president’s movements and behaviors in the weeks leading up to his declaration of a national emergency on March 13, saying “he hosted large gatherings at Mar-a-Lago, went golfing, attended fundraisers, dispensed misinformation about the virus and flouted social distancing guidelines known to stem its spread.”