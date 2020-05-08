Rabiu Omaku

The immediate past Governor of Nasarawa State,Senator (Dr) Umaru Tanko Al-Makura barely one year after assuming office as the senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district, no doubt his constituency has felt the impact of his stewardship as a true representative of the good people of Awe,Doma,Keana,Lafia and Obi.

The senator intermittently gave lifeline to those that brought him to power by initiating ways of cushioning the effect of poverty in the land.

Al-Makura has hit the ground running by the flagging-off of micro loans disbursement with 2000 beneficiaries, a collaborative work between Senator Al-Makura and the National Directorate of Employment.

According to Senator Al-Makura the N10, 000 to 2000 beneficiaries would go a long way to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasized on the need to take a preventive measure to avert the spread of the scourge,Senator Al-Makura says prevention is the greatest medicine.

“The task of fighting the pandemic is not vested in Government alone,instead we should take a precautionary measure to stay alive.

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura said COVID-19 is real,he however said more sensitization and protocol of prevention should be taken to ensure cleanliness by washing hands with soap and water.

Senator (Dr) Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, it would be recalled distributed one trailer of rice as palliative to the vulnerable in the society.

Al-Makura during the distribution of 1,200 bags of 25kg rice at his campaign office urged party chieftains and those bestowed with the sharing of the palliative to ensure equal sharing of rice to the needy.

This make him a senator with a difference while comparing him with his contemporaries in Nasarawa South Senatorial zone, this surface at the premises of Taal Model School at Bukan Sidi when Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura was disbursing N10, 000 to 2,000 beneficiaries.

A woman who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries at Bukan Sidi Primary School said the people of Nasarawa State are missing the former Governor whom she disclosed cannot be compared with his successor in times of extension of hands of fellowship to the hapless people in the society.

The distinguished Senator beside the empowerment and palliative said he would rehabilitate if possible school in Kikura community in Azara Development Area of Awe Local Government Council of the State

Al-Makura also maintained that he would embark on the sinking of boreholes,which he said are part of his constituency project to the people of Awe,Doma,Keana,Lafia,Obi Local Governments that made up of Nasarawa South Senatorial district.

The former Governor by indication is building a solid political fortress that may not be easily destroyed by any politician that may stand his way come 2023 either in the same political party or in the opposition party.

Only time shall tell as the likes of Mike Omeri, the former Director General, National Orientation Agency, an indigent of Keana Local Government and a loyalists to the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party is warming up come 2023.

It was gathered that the immediate senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,Senator Suleiman Adokwe and the embattled State Chairman of the PDP,Hon.Francis Orogu would endorse Mike Omeri to vie for Senate as against the candidature of a two time former Member Federal House of Representatives under the platform of the PDP, Hon. Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, the running mate to the Governorship candidate of the party in 2019 election.

What Senator Al-Makura is doing now is a trajectory that even in the ruling All Progressives Congress is going to be a walk-over for any candidate that may stand on his way, Al-Makura would be like a moving train that may crush any obstacle that may come his way.