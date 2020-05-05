From Chuks Collins, Awka

The quick response of the police at Umudunu, Abagana in Njikoka council of Anambra state earlier today, and the timely arrival of the State Fire Service department saved a residential block of flat which was gutted by fire.

According to the state Police command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) -SP Haruna Mohammed, the police received a distress call at about 9am earlier today that there was a fire outbreak at a storey building belonging to the late Chief Bernard Okonkwo family of Umudunu village,Abagana in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State.

“Following the distress call,Police patrol team led by DPO Abagana Division CSP Prince Ugochukwu Ezejiofor rushed to the scene and alerted the fire service department who responded swiftly and extinguished the fire.

“Meanwhile, the Area was also cordoned off by the Police to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot.Cause of fire is yet unknown and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

“Consequently, no loss of life and no casualty recorded. Case under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident please”, the command’s spokesman disclosed.

The PPRO confirmed that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident, but a section of the building was destroyed before the Fire department successfully put off the fire.