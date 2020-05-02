Nigeria records 220 New COVID19 Infections For Saturday

By
247ureports
-

Coronavirus deaths in Nigeria have risen to 85.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Saturday via its Twitter handle.NCDC@NCDCgov

220 new cases of #COVID19;

62-Lagos
52-FCT
31-Kaduna
13-Sokoto
10-Kebbi
9-Yobe
6-Borno
5-Edo
5-Bauchi
4-Gombe
4-Enugu
4-Oyo
3-Zamfara
2-Nasarawa
2-Osun
2-Ebonyi
2-Kwara
2-Kano
2-Plateau

2388 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 385
Deaths: 85

View image on Twitter

4,520Twitter Ads info and privacy7,457 people are talking about this

Nigeria on Saturday night, recorded 220 new cases of COVID-19 with the total number of discharged patients as 385.

However, the Federal Government has explained the spike in the cases of coronavirus across the nation is attributable to the strong, ongoing community transmission.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here