The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office on Wednesday, May 2020 secured a two years imprisonment of one Beegu Tyopav or N150,000 (One hundred and fifty thousand Naira) option of fine before Justice M. T. Aliyu of the Kaduna State High Court. The convict faced a one-count charge that bordered on obtaining by false pretence.

Beegu’s sojourn to prison began some months ago following an Intel-driven covert operation of the Commission on his fraudulent activities, one of which was the impersonation of a first generation bank staff, through which he defrauded one Daniel Osayande, a retiree.

The one-count charge reads: “That you Beegu Tyopav “M” on or about the 3rd of March, 2020 in Karina within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did fraudulently induce one Daniel Osayande to disclose his ATM pin (password), which he would not have done but for your deceit by impersonating one Godwin Philemon, working with First Bank Plc and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.”