Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the appointment of Major Sanusi Muhammad as the new Emir of Kaura-Namoda.

A statement by Zailani Bappa, media aide to the governor, said that the appointment followed a recommendation by the area’s traditional council.

It said that the 40-year-old new Monarch, who would succeed his father, Alhaji Muhammad Asha, who died last week, is a serving Major in the Nigerian Army.

Asha had served as Emir for 15 years and died after s brief illness. He was aged 71.

The statement quoted the governor as congratulating the new appointee and wishing him success in his new task.