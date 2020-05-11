Advertisement

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD will be the Guest Lecturer on RADIO CLASSROOM tomorrow, 12th May, 2020.

RADIO CLASSROOM is an initiative of the Ikpeazu administration designed to keep Abia Secondary School students busy with lectures in all school subjects, at this time when schools are closed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program, which has been running on all radio stations in the State, creates a platform for selected teachers to teach our students and even give them assignments.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will teach the subject of Biology tomorrow at 11am.

All radio stations in the State are to hook on to the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State for the special live edition of RADIO CLASSROOM tomorrow.

Parents and guardians across the State are advised to get their children and wards who are in senior secondary school to listen to their Governor as he takes them on this special Radio Classroom.

A University teacher of many years, Governor Ikpeazu is looking forward to this program tomorrow and urges all senior secondary school students in the State to be part of it.

Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

11/05/2020.