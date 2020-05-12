Another traditional title holder has fallen. The Dokaji Of Katagum, Alhaji Ibrahim Bura Waziri has fallen.
This was following the death of Dan Iya of Katagum who died yesterday. The two were close friends.
Alhaji Ibrahim Waziri passed on 11th of May at the Federal Medical Centre Azare.
According to a member in the community who announced his death, “His death represents another big hole in our community. The community shall miss his disposition tapping his from wealth of experience and knowledge”.