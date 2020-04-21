By Umar Akilu majeri, Dutse

A staff from the Department of State ‎Security attacked the chairman of the state correspondent chapel and threatened to molest the chairman and his members shortly after a press briefing held at the governor residence

They attempted to molest the chairman when governor Badaru left to his house shortly after addressing the index case of covid 19 victim in the state

The chairman of the chapel Malam Ahmed Abubakar was in the government house under the governor’s invitation when he was insulted and harassed by one of the DSS officer working with the governor

‎

The DSS officer confronted the chairman of the correspondents and pushed him back, saying that “I hate you for long, now we will deal with you and all your members if you intend to enter this house again. We know what we will do against you

The officer in Hausa vernacular continued “M‎un Kulla mu dakai, sai munyi maganinka kuma sai munga ubanda ya daure maka gindi, sai munci kutumar ubanka”.

Some members of the journalist were surprised when the DSS officer turned to them holding his firearm and said including all of you “dan kutumar ubanku”.

It was reliably gathered that the action by the security operatives is connected with personal grudges held against the entire correspondent chapel.

the entire journalists working under the umbrella of the correspondents’ chapel in the state took a decision to boycott all government house activities if the government does not take action on the matter