A socio-political group, the One Nigeria Movement (ONM) has advised

the Cross River State Government through its epidemiologist to focus

more on concrete steps towards fighting the Coronavirus pandemic

rather than using the global health crisis for grandstanding and other

theatrics.

The group described comment by Governor Ayade that he had to spend

nights at the bridge linking Cross River State with Akwa Ibom State in

order to prevent people infected with Covid-19 from neighboring states

from coming to Cross River State, as childish and unbecoming of a

governor who is probably living on false belief that his State was

free of Coronavirus despite not testing anyone.

According to a statement on Tuesday, by its Convener General,

Ahmed Sodiq-Mugoro and Secretary, Babatunde Aliyu, ONM said the Cross

River State Government should rather concentrate on putting in place

necessary medical facilities as being done by the government of Akwa

Ibom State.

One of the questions to be asked is how many people the State

Government has tested for Coronavirus before declaring the State free

of the virus?

Other questions are whether or not any Isolation Centre has been built

in the state and what concrete facilities have been put in place to

checkmate coronavirus.

We also challenge the State Epidemiologist to publish the number of

tests that have been conducted or they should forever shut up because

to us, fighting Coronavirus should not be reduced to theatrics but

well – thought out approach that States like Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Akwa

Ibom and others have adopted.

The group, which also condemned the non-adherence to social distancing

in Cross River State, noted that videos of youths that gathered at

Ayade Industrial Park in Calabar for employment promised by the

governor was a clear signal of a disaster waiting to happen and the

governor must not be seen as the one encouraging such gathering.