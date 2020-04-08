The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 22 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bring the total number of cases to 276.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account on Tuesday night, said that the 22 new cases were from four states – Lagos, 15; FCT, four ; Bauchi, two, and Edo, one.

The centre said that as at 9:00p.m., April 8, there were 276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It said that 44 had been discharged and six died.

“...These guys were allegedly hired to act as Corona Virus confirmed cases under care at Quarantine Center in a certain part of town…Unfortunately one of them decided to make mockery of the entire.script and decided to film other alleged victims to disgrace whomever that hired them….“





Naija Confirmed cases ko….Confirmed Death Ni…





Nigeria today 254 Confirmed Cases…44 discharged yet Total Number of Confirmed Cases still 254!





You should bring those about to die from ITALY and UK and America to come and Die here so that your confirmed Death case will Shoot up!





No worries…Nemesis will catch up with all these Satans in Nigeria government!

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos remains the epicentre with 145 cases, and FCT follows with 54 cases, and Osun, 20, and Edo, 12.

According to NCDC, there are 11 cases in Oyo, eight in Bauchi, five each in Akwa Ibom and Kaduna, four in Ogun, two each in Enugu, Ekiti, Kwara and Rivers, and one each in Benue, Delta, Katsina and Ondo.

The spike in Osun was linked to the arrival of Nigerians from ECOWAS countries.

Several groups of Nigerians have made known their intentions to return home.

Of the 44 COVID-19 patients discharged so far, seven are from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.