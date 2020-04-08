Bauchi State deputy governor Senator Baba Tela along side Secretary to State Government and Chief of Staff government house forfeite their three months salary allowances for the fight against Corona virus in the state.

The state deputy governor who is also the Chairman Special Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa in the state who announced this at the government house while launching the fund rising, says organized private sector, business men as well as philanthropists in Bauchi have donated over seventy million naira for the fight against Corona virus.