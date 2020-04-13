Rabiu Omaku

Chairmanship aspirant of the opposition party,The People’s Democratic Party in Nasarawa State,Jibrin Sabo Keana has sent a Save Our Soul message to the national leadership of the party to do the needful over the internal squabbles which he said would lead the party to a doom ahead of 2023 general election.

JSK affirmed that the People’s Democratic Party,Nasarawa State Chapter under Francis Orogu is a total mirage occasioned by selfish interest meant to destroy the party.

In an interview with selected Journalists during the just concluded ward Congress expressed concern over the non availability of national officers,lack of electoral material and electoral umpire to monitor the exercise as a total disregard to party constitution .

He expressed concerned over the way and manner the embattled Chairman is running the party as his personal property even when the Appeal panel recommended that the State executive of the party should step aside so as to give room for free,fair and credible election.

It could be recalled that the directive by the national Secretariat of the party following the rumpus that surrounded Local Government and State congress,the embattled leadership went ahead and announced the suspension of three key movers and shakers of the party.

It would be recalled that the Publicity Secretary of the party, Muhammed Umar Bwala stated this in a statement in Lafia,He said Musa Elayo,who was once elected as Member Federal House of Representatives,representing Awe,Doma,Keana Federal constituency was suspended indefinitely by the party.

Elayo who held from Keana,the same Local Government, was a former Minister of Justice (State) during the reign of President Olusegun Obasanjo as President and Senator.Abdullahi Adamu as Governor of the State.

The embattled Chairman, it was alledged also suspended an estwhile Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,Bar.Solomon Ewuga who held from Nasarawa North senatorial district,He was handpicked by the first elected Governor of the State,Abdullahi Adamu as his running mate and later on after few months of his emergence as the Deputy Governor in 1999, he was elevated to the position of Minister of FCT (State) and later on joined Nexim Bank giving room to the elevation of Maku from Information Commissioner to the position of a Deputy Governor.

Ewuga before his suspension was a committed party member and a grass root mobilizer,is a one time Senator of the Federal Republic represented the entire Nasarawa North senatorial district under the auspice of the ruling party,The All Progressives Congress before he again rejoined the PDP,The father of Eggon politics who brought the former Minister of Information ,Labaran Maku to political limelight contested for the Governorship of the State but loose to his younger brother ,David Ombugadu in the party primaries held at Lion’s Gate Keffi.

Is no longer news that the relationship between the party Chairman and Solomon Ewuga was in limbo as Ewuga, it was leanrt accused the party Chairman for openly supporting the candidature of Ombugadu,the immediate past Member House of Representatives representing Wamba/Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon Federal constituency.

Another member of the opposition party suspended was the former Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly,Rt.Hon.Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo,apart from been Speaker ,he was re-elected for the second term at the State Assembly in 2007.

Onawo contested for House of Representatives in 2011 and subsequently re-elected in 2015 to 2019 and later on switch on to contest for Senate seat representing Nasarawa South but was defeated by the sitting Senator then,Suleiman Adokwe in the party primaries,party stalwart who pleaded anonymity attributed the defeat of the PDP to the inactions of the Chairman exhibited during the primaries of the various positions ranging from House of Assembly to Presidential election. Hon.Onawo to crowd it all was nominated by the Governorship candidate