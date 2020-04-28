The leadership of House of Representatives on Tuesday paid a solidarity visit to Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the commitment and resilience he has shown in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 in the state.

He promised to stand with him at by him in this trying times of Kano state, just as they urged the Federal Government to give Kano state all the necessary support it requires to win the battle against the dreaded COVID-19.

The House of Representatives also showed solidarity with Ganduje on the efforts he as so far made to unravel the mystery behind the unusual deaths being recorded mostly within the eight Local Government Areas within Kano metropolis.

The Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa who led a high-powered delegation inaugurated by the Speaker of the House, on a solidarity visit to Kano state also hinted that earlier on Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a Motion demanding I have that the Federal Government immediately provide financial, technical and materialistic support to tackle the health challenges facing Kano.

According to him, during Special Session on Tuesday, the House of Representatives deliberated seriously on the Kano issue, where every member believed that, “Kano’s problem is Nigeria’s problem.”

Doguwa further stated that on Monday three senators and 24 House of Representatives members from Kano, jointly wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding that the Federal Government should take urgent steps to support Kano in this critical time.

He further stated that, “with me is a high-powered delegation under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, as a result of a resolution made in the House. The delegation is home-bound because it is made up of members from Kano state.

“We were sent by the leadership of the House to convey our solidarity to Governor Ganduje, Kano state government and the good people of Kano state.

“We are here to convey to you our concern over what is happening in Kano. We are here on behalf of the Speaker to register our solidarity to Your Excellency.

“Apart from COVID-19, we are also aware of another killer disease that has been killing our people, particularly, in eight Local Government Areas within the metropolis.”

“We are proud of the commitment and resilience Governor Ganduje has shown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ganduje, while responding thanked members of the National Assembly, particularly, the Hose of Representatives for their concern and support to Kano state government and the people of Kano state.

He added that, “we are grateful to Kano state caucus of the National Assembly for worrying President Muhammadu Buhari to give Kano special attention.

“Also, we thank them to have convinced the House of Representatives to pass a resolution, urging the Federal Government to give Kano a special attention. I thank them and I believe something positive will come out of it.”