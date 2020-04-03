The Anambra State Government has revealed its plans to sanitize all the markets in the state to fight off diseases lurking in some contaminated sections in our markets.

Governor Obiano announced this during his second press briefing on COVID 19 which was held yesterday, 2nd April, 2020 at Gechi Auditorium, Aguleri, Anambra East Council Area.

The statement read in part; “In Anambra State, we respect our experts. My Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala has reliably informed me that at this moment in time, our dear state does not have a single recorded case of Coronavirus”.

“Six samples have so far been sent for testing and four of the samples were declared negative. The results of the other two have not been released yet. We have sent three new samples today for testing.

Please note that samples are usually taken from what the experts call CASE DESCRIPTION. Case Description is a situation where an individual who has just returned from any of the countries and cities that have serious Covid-19 cases begins to show symptoms of Coronavirus… or a situation where someone who has come in contact with people suffering from Coronavirus begins to show symptoms of the pandemic”.

” We shall also commence the fumigation of the 63 markets in Anambra State while the traders are at home. This will help to reduce the toxicity of the business environment and minimize the exposure of our people to different kinds of infections”, the Governor said.

Other members of the state Action Committee on COVID 19 who were present include; Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu(SSG), Chief Primus Odili (Chief of Staff to Governor Obiano), all Service Chiefs in the State, Dr. Vincent Okpala(Commissioner for Health), Dr. Joe Akabuike(Chairman, Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi and former Commissioner for Health), C.Don. Adinuba(Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment), Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor(Commissioner for Works), Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi(Special Adviser on Health to Gov. Obiano and Executive Secretary of ASHIA), Dr. Chioma Ezenyimulu (Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency), Dr. Basil Nwankwo(CMD. Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka), Dr. Onyeka Ibezim (Special Adviser on Traditional Medicine and MD. Anambra Oxygen Plant), Dr. David Nzekwu(Chairman, AiRS) amongst others.

Please, stay home to be safe and observe social distancing.

We shall win this war together.