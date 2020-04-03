Members of the Kano state House of Assembly have contributed the sum of N5, 000, 000.00 million to the Fund Raising Committee on Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced by the commissioner for Information and member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba while giving update on the activities of the committee in a press statement issued on Thursday.

He also disclosed that chairmen of the 44 local government councils in the state have donated 50 per cent of their salary to the committee.

Other donors are Alhaji Mande Rogo, N200, 000: Igbo Community in Kano, N200, 000: Intercontinental Schools, N100, 000: Alhaji Uba Zubairu Yakasai, Managing Director, Abubakar Rimi (Sabon Gari) Market Company, N100, 000; Nigeria Labour Congress, Kano Council, 1,008 pieces of sanitizers; Alhaji Ahmad Rabi’u, former commissioner of commerce, N300, 000: Capt. Musa Shu’aibu Nuhu, Director Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, N1, 000, 000.00.

The statement stated that doors of the committee are open for organizations and well to do individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the committee which seeks and collects donations in cash or kind and distribute same to those in need so as to cushion the harsh effect of the measures being taken by government against the spread of Covid-19 in Kano.

Donations/contributions by willing individuals and organisations to the committee in cash should be paid/transfered to this account: Kano State COVID-19 Support, UBA, Account No: 1022751785.

It stated that donations in kind are also collected at a warehouse at number 94, Maganda Road and Kano State Government Printing Press, Emir’s Palace Road