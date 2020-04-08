The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc says it has earmarked about N100 million as part of its corporate social responsibility and contributions toward mitigating the health hazards and hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for the donation of relief items to the states it operates in.

The company also said it would support the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan with a donation of N5 million for the purchase of critical medical supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company in a statement on Wednesday quoted its Chief Operating Officer, Mr John Ayodele, represented by the Regional Head for Ibadan, Mr Peter Oyelami as saying this at the presentation of the relief items to the Oyo State Government.

Ayodele applauded the proactive measures the federal and state governments had put in place in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We realised that we need to join hands with the government like other public spirited Nigerians and organisations have done in the fight against COVID-19.

“Specifically, we are donating food items worth Ten Million Naira for Oyo state.

The quantities are 2,500pcs of 5kg bags of rice, 3000pcs of 1kg of semovita and 1,500 cartons of noodles.

“These donations are being replicated across all the states within our coverage area throughout the week and the next.

“In addition to this, we have committed to providing our customers regular power supply as much as it is within our remit and control.

“Also, we shall not disconnect non- paying customers during this period except it is based on safety advise.

“Our staff on essential duty; the technical crew are on ground to clear faults promptly,” he said.

He said all this was done to support the various government initiatives and help reduce the hardship of the lockdown on citizens.

“Our customers can reach us through either our Call Centre on 07001239999, or visit our website www.ibedc.com or email customercare@ibedc.com or via our social media handles.

“We appeal to our esteemed customers to enable us serve them better during this period by paying their current and outstanding bills or vend in advance through our hassle- free alternate payment channels to avoid been stranded during the lockdown,” Ayodele said.