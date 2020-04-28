From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has revealed that defaulters of Covid 19 pandemic rules and regulations to pay N5000 as fines

Just as he gave an orders the State Chief Judge Justice Rabi Talatu Umar to set up a mobile Court that would try violators of Covid 19 partial lockdown order

Bala Mohammed stated this while signing into law number 001 2020 Covid 19 Executive order Tuesday at the Government House Chamber.

He said the law became necessary because there is need to protect lives and properties of his citizens.

According to him, those providing essentials services are exempted from observing partial lockdown rules and regulations such as food vendors, truck load with food items, health workers, journalists, shopping mall, pharmacist and security agencies.

While,, on defaulters, he said, Okada to pay N5000 naira for violation of the order

“Tricycles to pay N10, 000 if found carrying more than 2 persons, truck load with people to pay N30,000, buses who violated the border closure and small vehicles to pay N20,000 naira each”.

He further hinted that the people in their own efforts to curtail the spread of Covid 19 have arrested 100 passengers who are now under mild quarantine.

He also added that masks violators and wanderer if caught to pay N5000 naira fines

Earlier in his remarks, Bauchi State Attorney General and Commissioner Ministry of Justice Barrister Yakubu Bello Kirfi said, “before us this morning we have an occasion which is the signing of the executive order number 001 of 2020. And the Bauchi State infections disease prevention and regulations 2020”.

He said, the law can into been as a result of coronavirus others wise known as Covid 19 as declared by World Health Organization (WHO) and which has declared to be a pandemic

Barrister Kirfi said, Bauchi State has take certain measures in other to addressed issues affecting lives, health and the well being of the citizen of Bauchi State through certain pronouncement by the Government and to give flesh to those pronouncement, it promulgated and produce before the Governor for signing as I have said executive order which cover Covid 19 partial lockdown regulations in the state

He said regulations are based on laws and the constitutions of Federal Government the quarantine law as it is applicable under the Federal Government and then the Bauchi State laws regarding public health under the law of public health of 1982, pursuant to that became imperative and mandatory for an executive order which would spelled out the areas that government is emphasis on the enforceability of laws that as it applies and covers Bauchi State