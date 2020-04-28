Chairman and managing director of Lee Engineering Group and Allied Companies Limited Chief (Dr) Leemon IKPEA has consoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari.

Mr Kyari died from Covid-19 related complications last week and his death has drawn flood of sympathy messages within and outside the country.

In a condolence letter signed by Chief Ikpea to the President, he prayed God to grant the dead paradise and asked God to grant Mr President and the Kyari’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Chief Ikpea wrote “While we share your grief in this difficult time with deep sympathy and condolences, your excellency should be consoled that Alhaji Abba Kyari lived an exemplary life of integrity, hard work, and was an accomplished Nigerian, who gave his best in the service to our country till his very end on Mother Earth. There is no doubt, his death has created a big vacuum which will be difficult to fill especially now in the governance of our country”.

He continued “We know that he was a devout Muslim, and Allah will give his immediate family members and your excellency the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, as we pray for the repose of his soul”.

“While we continue to pray for peace and stability in our country under your able leadership, permit me your excellency, to use this opportunity to renew to you the assurances of my esteemed consideration alway,” he further stated.