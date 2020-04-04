Covid19: Ikpeazu Begins Distribution Of Palliative Materials To Citizens

By
247ureports
-

Press Release

Abia state Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 pandemic to commence distribution of palliative materials to citizens, including food, sanitizers and protective face masks, to all the 17 LGAs in the state from Tuesday, 7th April, 2020,

The materials are to be dispatched to vulnerable persons using previously  identified channels such as churches, state geriatric care agency, town unions and traditional rulers as well as existing school feeding program structure in the state.

Thank you.

Chief John Okiyi Kalu,

Honorable Commissioner for Information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here