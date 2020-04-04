The death has occur of Alhaji Mahmud Ismaila Abdullahi Maje Karofi.

Late Mahmud died Friday after long protracted illness at the age of 103 after long protracted illness.

The decease left behind his wife Hajiya Mama and 21 children among is Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya a member representing Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi Federal Constituency In The House Of Representative , Others and many grandchildren.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rite and may Allah grant his family to bear the loss.

Jigawa State governor Abubakar Badaru, Former Kano state Deputy Governor Prof Hafiz Abubakar, House of Representative House leader Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa, Speaker KSHA Alhaji Abdul-aziz Garba Gafasa, former Senior Special Adviser To the President on national Assembly Matter Hon. Abdurahaman Kawu Sumaila, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan-agundi and many other dignitaries.

House of Representative House leader Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa described the the Alhaji Mahmud Ismaila Abdullahi Maje Karofi death as a great loss to not his family but to entire community said the decease was a distinguished Forestry officer and remarkable public officer who served his state and his immediate community with dedication and pray To Allah to forgives all the decease shortscoming and the grant his family to bear the loss.