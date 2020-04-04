House Of Reps Member In Kano Loses Father

The death has occur of Alhaji Mahmud  Ismaila Abdullahi Maje Karofi.

Late Mahmud died Friday after long protracted illness  at   the age of 103 after long protracted illness.

The decease left behind his wife Hajiya Mama and  21 children among is Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya  a member representing Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi Federal Constituency In The House Of Representative , Others and many grandchildren.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rite and may Allah grant his family to bear the loss.

Jigawa State governor Abubakar Badaru, Former Kano state Deputy Governor Prof Hafiz Abubakar, House of Representative House leader Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa, Speaker KSHA Alhaji Abdul-aziz Garba Gafasa, former Senior Special Adviser To the President on national Assembly Matter Hon. Abdurahaman Kawu Sumaila, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan-agundi and many other dignitaries.

House of Representative House leader Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa described the the  Alhaji Mahmud  Ismaila Abdullahi Maje Karofi death as a great loss to not his family but to entire community said the decease  was a distinguished Forestry  officer  and remarkable public officer  who served  his state and his immediate community with dedication and pray To Allah to forgives  all the decease shortscoming   and the  grant his family to bear the loss.

