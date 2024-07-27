Gov Sani Backs Sen Katung on Establishment Of Federal Varsity Manchok

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani has explained why he is supporting Sen Sunday Marshall Katung (Kaduna-South) for the establishment of Federal University Manchok, in Southern Kaduna.

Sen Katung sponsored a bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Manchok which has passed through public hearing and is waiting for third reading and subsequent passage.

According to Uba Sani, ever since Senator Katung briefed him concerning his efforts for the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Manchok, they supported him wholeheartedly because he also wanted to see the establishment of such a University in Southern Kaduna.

Governor Uba Sani stated this on Thursday while flagging off the reconstruction of the 21.95KM Madauchi-Madakiya- Kafanchan road held at Tsoriyang, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor who expressed his readiness to work with lawmakers in Kaduna State, said as a member of the 9th Assembly, he understands the benefits of working in harmony with lawmakers from his state.

“Let me call on the lawmakers from Kaduna State, both at the National and the State Assembly to join hands and cooperate on ways to develop and move Kaduna State forward.

“I was once a lawmaker in the Senate, and I witnessed the dedication of our lawmakers, both in the Senate and the House of Representatives, including those in the State Assembly.

“I want to assure you that I want to see the establishment of the Federal University in Southern Kaduna.

“In fact, I am one of the people interested in seeing the University established in this zone. This is why, when Senator Sunday Marshall Katung made the move for the establishment of Federal University of Applied Sciences, we supported him wholeheartedly because we also want to see the establishment of such a University in Southern Kaduna,” the Governor said while extending his gratitude to Senator Katung.

“If the University is established, it’s our youth that will benefit, not only from Southern Kaduna but across the state.

“Therefore, I am extending my appreciation to Senator Katung, and other lawmakers in the House of Representatives who are really trying.

“In fact, I can tell you that I don’t think there are lawmakers as dedicated as those from Kaduna State. Therefore, there is a need to support them,” Uba Sani said.