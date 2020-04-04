BEING TEXT OF PRESS BRIEFING BY THE KANO STATE FUND RAISING COMMITTEE ON COVID-19, AT AFRICA HOUSE, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, KANO ON THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 2020

I feel highly honoured and humbled to welcome you all to this Press Briefing and to address you on the journey so far, as the Chair of the Kano State Fund Raising Committee on Covid-19 (Corona Virus) pandemic, which was inaugurated by His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, precisely on Sunday, 29th March, 2020.

2. The objective of setting up the committee, as disclosed by the Governor, is to garner resources in cash and kind as donations and distribute same to the most vulnerable groups in the society to cushion the harsh effects of the measures being taken by the Government in its resolute and unyielding efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Kano. As the Government continues to take proactive measure against the outbreak of this scourge that is ruthlessly ravaging all parts of the globe, it is very much aware and concerned that certain segments of the society would find it very difficult to cope with the tough effects, particularly in an event of total or even partial lockdown of the state. Being very much alive to its responsibility of ensuring the wellbeing of all the citizens, the Government therefore decided to set up this committee to assist in mobilizing needed resources and distribute same to these most vulnerable, most affected groups among us.

3. The 40-member committee, therefore, is mandated to identify organizations, groups, individuals as well as Corporate Bodies and seek for donations from them; identify beneficiaries of the donations and assess their needs; map out modalities/strategies for the distribution of the donations; and judiciously distribute the donations to identified beneficiaries, among other things.

4. To facilitate effective, efficient and timely discharge of these responsibilities, the committee was split into six (6) sub-committees, namely: Finance Sub-committee I, to make contact with eminent personalities at national and state levels (ministers, members of the National Assembly, other public functionaries); Finance Sub-committee II, to make contact with members of the Business Community, Companies and other corporate bodies; Finance Sub-Committee III, to make contact with elites/civil servants; Finance Sub-committee IV, which is to make contact with political office holders, public officials and contractors; Finance Sub-committee V, to make contact with all the 44 local government councils; Publicity Sub-committee; and finally, Sub-committee on modalities/distribution of donations to the identified beneficiaries.

5. From inception to date, the committee received generous and encouraging donations, both in cash and in kind, from well-meaning individuals and organizations from within and outside the state towards this humanitarian cause. The breakdown of the donations is as follows:

A. Cash Donations (of N50,000.00 and Above):

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Foundation – N28, 500, 000:00

Al-Hamsad Investment Ltd – N5, 000, 000: 00

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata – N300,000,000:00

Sen. Barau I. Jibrin – N4, 000, 000:00

Sen. Malam Ibrahim Shekarau – N2, 000, 000:00

Sen. Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya – N2, 000, 000:00

11 Members of House of Representatives – N11, 000, 000:00

13 Hon. Members of House of Reps @ N250, 000

Each – N3, 250, 000: 00

Alhaji Usman Alhaji (SSG) – N250, 000: 00

All Commissioners and political office

Holders in Kano state – 50% of their salaries

Alhaji Gambo Danpass – N1, 000, 000: 00

Abdulmunaf Azman Oil & Gas Limited – N5,000,000.00

Prime Resources Limited – N1,000,000.00

Alhaji Usman Yahaya Kansila (UYK0 – N1,000,000.00

Group of traders at Singer Market – N3, 450, 000.00

Alh. Salisu Sambajo MFR – N300,000

Alh. Ibrahim Danyaro – N300,000

Alh. Muhammadu Adakawa – N300,000

Alh. Audu Dangongola – N300,000

Alh. Ali Balarabe – N300,000

Alh. Sabo Dankoli – N300,000

Alh. Yusuf Abdullahi – N300,000

Alh. Tasiu Kura – N300,000

Alh. Hamisu Rabiu – N300,000

Alh. Sani Trader – N300,000

Alh. Sabiu Bako – N300,000

Alh. Namadi Inuwa – N100,000

Alh. Namadi Inuwa – N50,000

B. Donations of Items:

Lee Group of Companies – Fumigation materials/equipment

Marshall Biscuits – 21, 000 cartons of Marshall Biscuits

Kaura Macaroni – 1, 000 cartons of Kaura Macaroni

Poultry Association of Nigeria,

Kano State – 60, 051 pieces of eggs

Alhaji Abba Sumaila – 5, 000 sacks of Spaghetti

Alhaji Aliko Dangote – 600-bed Isolation Centre facilities at Sani Abacha Stadium

Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u,

Chairman BUA Group of Companies – 3-Storey building at Court Road to serve as Covid-19 Isolation Centre

Sule Galadima Garo Foundation – 300 bags of 25kg Rice

Olams Nigeria Ltd – 600 bags of Rice

6. As of yesterday, the total amount collected and deposited at Kano State Covid-19 Support account domiciled at UBA stood at N353, 909, 118: 00 (Three Hundred and Fifty Three Million, Nine Hundred and Nine Thousand, One Hundred and Eighteen Naira) only. It is worth noting that, a part form major donations listed above, various amounts (varying from N10 to thousands of Naira) are being deposited into the account.

7. On behalf of the committee and the State Government that deemed it most expedient to establish it, I wish to use this opportunity to express our most profound gratitude and appreciation to these very compassionate, philanthropic and patriotic worthy individuals and organizations for taking the lead to generously donate and support this noble humanitarian cause, to support the most vulnerable people, to support the poor and the weak, at a time they need the support most. May Allah accept your good deeds and grant you His mercies and blessings at all times, Amin.

8. I must also add, at this juncture, that this committee is not apolitical one and has nothing to do with politics. You can all attest to this from its composition. It is purely an entity borne out of compassion, kind-heartedness, sympathy and humanitarian gesture. It is aimed at assisting and supporting the weak, the poor, the needy and anybody that could conveniently be termed as “vulnerable” at this trying moment of our history. Covid-19 is real. All responsible Governments around the world take measures to prevent and contain its spread and devastating effect, hence, ours in no different. As people and individuals of conscience and integrity, we promise to discharge the responsibility assigned to us with all sense of honesty, dedication, sincerity, transparency, accountability and devoid of any political consideration or sentiment.

9. Our Sub-committee on modalities and strategies for distribution of the collected donations is doing a thorough job to ensure that deserving beneficiaries across the state are identified and presented with what is due for them to cushion the effect of the measures being taken against the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

10. Finally, I wish to call on all people in the state and beyond to donate to the committee. No amount or item is small or big. The little you can donate could save a life or brighten a soul. The weight and reward of any compassionate deed is so enormous in the eyes of God. Who knows, that little you give could be rewarded with Jannah. I, therefore, use this opportunity to call on the press to help us spread this message. The fight against Covid-19 is not for Governments’ alone; it is a collective fight, a fight every one of us needs to give a helping hand for the good of all of us. Together, we can overcome this pandemic! Always wash your hands with soap or sanitizer! Keep social distance! Stay at home! Heed to the advice of medical and health experts! Stay safe!

Thanks you all.

Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, FNMS, FPIN

Chairman, on behalf of the Committee