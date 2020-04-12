Five more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in NIgeria.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) two of the new cases are in Lagos and Kwara each while the fifth one is in Katsina.NCDC✔@NCDCgov

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:



2 in Lagos

2 in Kwara

1 in Katsina



As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths



There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria

