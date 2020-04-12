From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Kidnappers suspected to be neighbours have abducted 15 year old boy Abubakar Sadiq Suleiman and killed him after they collected ransom of Five Million Five hundred thousand Naira in Bauchi

In his account of the incidence to reporters in Bauchi after the funeral prayer of his son, father of the deceased Mohammed Auwal Suleiman said “ one Thursday 2nd April 2020 he was called in his phone and asked him are the father of Sadiq he said yes, they told him that we abducted your son and we need N10,000,000 or else we will kill him if you didn’t bring the ten million Naira.

Suleiman said “when they dropped the phone ,I called my wife and asked her where Sadiq she searched the House and told me that he was not around , I told her I am coming because I was among the medical doctors selected to be part of the task force on Corona virus I drove back home , and after two days they called me again and asked me to give them seven million naira, they collected some amount of money cash at hand and they sent me three different account numbers and asked me to deposit money in to the three account numbers which I complied, they told me after evening prayer around 7pm I should go and take my son in Inkil village, later they called me and asked me to go to Kangere near some churches I will see my son we went there with my brothers and searched for the boy we didn’t see him”.

He said we came back after we came I received a phone call from the Police because the matter was reported to them they told me that they have arrested three suspects in connection with the incident I should come and see them because they confessed that they are responsible for the kidnapping of my son”

Suleiman said “ when I went there I found that one of them purchased a brand new Mercedes Benz car 2.3mn and they bought three phones each cost N160,000, and they said one of them is in Azare Police went and arrested him all of them are in Police custody”

He said “last Friday Police told them that the suspects said the people that abducted the boy had killed him and took the Police to a place where they buried the remains of Sadiq after they saw the place then Police invited us to the scene where they buried him we dug the grave and found his dead body we took him to the Hospital where he was certified dead by the medical Doctor”.

Father of the boy said “the Doctor in his report said he saw where he was stabbed on his neck and where he was hit with something on his head and they gave us his dead body we buried him according to Islamic rights”.

Suleiman said he want justice to be done to his son by the authorities in order to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to do this heinous act.

He said we believe they killed him after they collected the ransom because they allowed me to speak with my boy one time after they collected the money.

Suleiman said he is suspecting son of his neighbor was among the people that kidnapped his son because he was arrested and even his father went and confirmed that he is his biological son.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar confirmed the incident he said Police has commenced investigation in to the matter.