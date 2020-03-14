Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi has spoken again concerning his supposed dethronement by the Kano State. He called the process a badly carried out process. He said that the reasons started by the Ganduje administration was weak and would not stand in the courts should he decide to challenge it legally.

The former Emir was dressed in a simpler regalia compared to his former Emir outfit. He spoke freely and openly about his removal. He acknowledged there was no need for him to be depressed or sad. The six years he served as the Emir of Kano, he claims, was without regrets.

It is expected for the former Emir to speak up more on the activities leading up to his removal.