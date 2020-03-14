Government Of Imo State

Press Release

Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State at the weekend approved the appointments of 16 more persons as Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

While eight persons made the list of SAs, another eight were officially nominated for the Office of SSA.

The governor has also directed the Secretary to Government of Imo State to issue the appointees with the necessary letters as their appointments are with immediate effect.

The appointees for SA are:

1. Celia Osakwe Hibbert

2. Aloysius Nnabugo

3. Dr. Samuelson Emehibe

4. Dr. Obianuju Nwokejiobi

5. Chief Kenneth Okafor

6. Tanana Biaduo

7. Hon. Dan Ikpeazu

8. Barr. Austin Nnawuihe

The SSA nominees include:

1. Franklyn Oparaji

2. Charles Ebuonuma

3. Chimezie Nweke

4. Mrs. Chika Ibekwe

5. Franca Uzodinma

6. Hon. Barr. Lodrick Chukwudi Eneh

7. Barr. M. D. Zubairu

8. Mrs. Ihemdi Ngozi

Oguwike Nwachuku

Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser (Gov.)

March 14, 2020