The attention of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has been drawn to the recent sympathy by Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai to attacked communities in Igabi and Giwa LGAs that resulted in the death of no fewer than 51 persons. During the visit, the governor, apart from vowing to deal with the bandits, also apologised to the communities over inability of government to protect them.

We are extremely saddened by this dastardly invasion of yet another peaceful and defenceless communities which has added to incessant invasions and kidnappings that have plagued communities across our dear state in recent times. SOKAPU wishes to express regrets and hard felt sympathies to grieving members of these communities over the huge loss of human lives and property.

The prompt response by el-Rufai as demonstrated in his sympathy visit may have portrayed him as a humane leader that is genuinely interested in the welfare of citizens. It is strange that after series of deadly attacks on communities, mostly in the southern part, he has neither condemned it nor issue a statement on such attacks. Could this present apology be premised on rhetoric calculated at achieving some political agenda, rather than expressing genuine sympathy?

Without equivocation, even before the dastardly attacks on Igabi and Giwa villages, several communities in southern part of the state have been invaded by kidnappers, Fulani herdsmen militia and armed bandits. These attacked communities in Southern Kaduna have become prone to interminable and unprovoked attacks that have led to scores of deaths, abductions and massive destruction of property.

For instance, on 6th January, 2020 armed bandits, numbering over 100, invaded over 10 communities in Chikun Local Government Area where they abducted no fewer than 58 people and killed no fewer than 35. They also sacked over 8,000 as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scattered all over communities that have not been attacked in the local government area.

On the same day, Kasso Community, also in Chikun LGA, located on the eastern boundary with Kajuru LGA, came under attack where three members of the same family were killed and two abducted, including a breast-feeding mother with a six-month old baby.

On January 8, gunmen attacked Good Shepherd Seminary in Buwaya, Kaduna, where they abducted four seminarians. One them, Mike Nnadi, was later murdered, while three were set free. On 25th January 2020, the wife of a medical doctor, Dr Phillip Ataga, was kidnapped alongside her two children. She was later killed, leaving the children behind who were later released after a whopping sums of money was paid as ransom.

On 13th February, 2020, armed militia men stormed an open market In Maro village in Kajuru LGA and killed eight people, while inflicting injuries on several others.

Less than twenty fours to the attacks on Igabi and Giwa villages, it was yet another story of bloodshed for Kurmi Community in Chikun LGA when on 29TH February, 2020 invaders stormed the community and burnt down no fewer than 25 houses, two churches and the entire food barns belonging to the community

Again, Less than 48 hours after el-Rufai vowed to send bandits to their maker, yet another gang of terrorists stormed Matsirga village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area where they killed two persons and mortally wounded five others. These vicious attacks, among others, are only some of the reported cases. SOKAPU is in possession of a catalogue of attacks of several unreported cases of killings, kidnappings and destructions in our besieged communities. We shall release such information in due course.

Against the backdrop of the recurring killings and massive destruction of property that is being neglected by the Kaduna State Governor and security agencies of the Federal Government, SOKAPU wishes to let the world know that our communities are under siege and marked for complete annihilation. We feel very strongly that the silence of the Kaduna State Government on the unending massacres of our people is not only suggestive of complicity, but also a well-crafted ploy to obliterate our communities.

We call on the world and Nigerians to be aware of the double standards being deployed by the Kaduna State Governor in dealing with victims of these vicious attacks. In spite of the massive humanitarian crisis created by these invasions, the Kaduna State Government has not found reason to visit the invaded communities or even set up IDP camps to provide assistance either from the government or good spirited individuals and organisations. More pathetic is the fact survivors of most of these communities whose food barns have been burnt down, having no aid coming from anywhere, have returned to their villages without any assurance against future attacks.

Having watched the disposition of hate and neglect by Governor el-Rufai on Southern Kaduna communities, SOKAPU is calling on charitable international and local organisations/individuals to come to the aid of victims of these attacks that have made life unbearable for our people. Most of these victims, especially those living in sacked Gbagyi and Adara communities are now harrowing shadows of humanity whose dignity to conditions of living has been robbed.

Signed:

Hon Jonathan Asake

President