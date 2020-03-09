Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday hailed the appointment of former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as a member of the South Africa Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

The council met on Friday in Pretoria, the South African capital, with President Cyril Ramaphosa presiding.

Okonjo-Iweala served under Jonathan as the Co-ordinating Minister for the Economy and Finance Minister. On his Facebook page, the ex-President wrote: “I congratulate Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, who served as the Co-ordinating Minister for the Economy/Finance Minister in my cabinet, on her appointment as a member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

“As a two-time minister in Nigeria, you left indelible marks as an astute manager of the nation’s economy and resources. I am delighted that you have continued to place your substantial wealth of experience as a development economist at the service of many nations and international organisations to aid global growth and progress.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel in the new assignment.”

Also, Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday felicitated with Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as a member of South Africa’s PEAC. In a statement in Asaba, the state capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said: “…As you take on this onerous but distinguishing assignment in another country, I pray and urge you to re-enact that which you have always done – bringing pride and honour to Delta and Nigeria.

“It is without doubt that your pedigree and impeccable footprints in monetary and economic administration in Nigeria and at the World Bank stood you out for this sublime international assignment.”

“As you continue in this remarkable trajectory, we wish you success and in all your other endeavours.”