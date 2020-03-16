Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

During a press conference addressing the growing coronavirus outbreak this Monday, President Trump tried to stress to a room full of reporters that the outbreak was so unexpected that no one knew about it a month ago.

“We have an invisible enemy. We have a problem a month ago nobody ever thought about,” Trump said. “It’s just so contagious — sort of record-setting type contagion.”

But as POLITICO's Dan Diamond points out, it's now almost two months to the day that Trump was warned about the impending pandemic.

"In presser, Trump says 'we have a problem that a month ago nobody ever thought about,'" Diamond wrote. "Trump was first briefed about coronavirus threat almost exactly two months ago today."

Dan Diamond✔@ddiamond

In presser, Trump says “we have a problem that a month ago nobody ever thought about.”



Dan Diamond✔@ddiamond

In presser, Trump says "we have a problem that a month ago nobody ever thought about."

Trump was first briefed about coronavirus threat almost exactly two months ago today.

Others piled on as well:

d_mcc@d_mccarthy37Replying to @ddiamond

d_mcc@d_mccarthy37Replying to @ddiamond

literally millions of people were talking about it. he called it a hoax

Erik the Rural Juror@EDoggTheRedReplying to @ddiamond

Erik the Rural Juror@EDoggTheRedReplying to @ddiamond

Cue the clip from Davos where he's asked about it – back in January.

Vic Berger IV✔@VicBergerIV

Vic Berger IV✔@VicBergerIV

On January 22nd, Donald Trump was asked if he was worried about a coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Herman✔@W7VOA · 1 h Replying to @W7VOA

Steve Herman✔@W7VOA

"We have an invisible enemy. We have a problem a month ago nobody ever thought about," says @POTUS of the #coronavirus. "It's just so contagious — sort of record-setting type contagion."

Elliott Kay@ElliottKaybooks

Elliott Kay@ElliottKaybooks

"a month ago nobody ever thought about" is an admission of utter failure on the part of this administration.

Krys10iam @krys10iamReplying to @W7VOA @POTUS

Krys10iam @krys10iamReplying to @W7VOA @POTUS

FFS! You and the FOX echo chamber were the ONLY ones NOT thinking about it, you chucklehead!

John Kinnear✔@askdadblogReplying to @W7VOA @POTUS

John Kinnear✔@askdadblogReplying to @W7VOA @POTUS

I am fairly sure we knew this was coming a month ago.

Joe@rockytechReplying to @ddiamond

Is this where he claim that only he can fix it, after saying he holds no responsibility?



Joe@rockytechReplying to @ddiamond

Is this where he claim that only he can fix it, after saying he holds no responsibility?

Does anyone think he is a leader?

Michael Price@micpric · 1 h Replying to @ddiamond

Michael Price@micpric

He's still lying but it doesn't matter because no one's listening to him anymore

TR@tinar99

TR@tinar99

Unfortunately his followers do, they are dug in no matter what.

Roberto@Big_Boofy9923Replying to @ddiamond @politico

Roberto@Big_Boofy9923Replying to @ddiamond @politico

To be fair, he can't remember past yesterday, unless Hillary or Obama were involved.

Frank Marino@fmgraphics1Replying to @ddiamond @SimonTSN690

Frank Marino@fmgraphics1Replying to @ddiamond @SimonTSN690

How this idiot is still in power is simply astonishing.


