Kano State Government has inaugurated Pension Reconciliation Committee that would work on the report document submitted by the Technical Committee of the State Contributory Pension Scheme headed by the former Head of Service Alhaji Rabii’u Zakariyya.

It could be recalled that on the 23rd July 2019, the Technical Committee submitted its findings and observations to the State Government through the Deputy Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna for further actions.

Inaugurating the committee in his office on Monday, the State Deputy Governor Dr. Nasiru Gawuna assured that the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje is determined to address the problems accrued in the State Pension Board.

He revealed that the new committee has the Deputy Governor himself as the Chairman while the Permanent Secretary Salary and Wages Alhaji Sani is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

Members of the Committee include the State Commissioner Ministry of finance Alhaji Shehu Na Allah Kura, the State Commissioner Ministry for Local Government Murtala Sule Garo and Alhaji Sani Dawaki Gabasawa Chairman Kano State Pension Fund Trustee.

Other Members include State Chairman Union of Pensioneers Comrade Ahmed Salisu Gwale, State Chairman National Labour Congress Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir and Mu’azzam Habibu Danlkadai from REPA who is to serve as Co-Secretary for the Committee proper coordination.

Terms of reference of the Committee, according to Gawuna are; to identify the contributing Agencies of the pension funds, to ascertain the total amount to be remitted by each contributing Agencies on Monthly basis and to ascertain the actual Monthly remittance by the contributing Agencies.

The remaining terms of reference include to establish all remmitted amount by the Agencies as a result of default, to establish the total defaulting liability of the retirement benefits and recommend appropriate ways of recorvering the unlimited funds from the defaulting Agencies.

He pointed out that the committee is also given the mandate to solicite for Government’s intervention towards addressing the payment of the outstanding retirement benefits and to give any other recommendations or suggestions deemed appropriate to the Government.

” it is imperative that we should find ways that our committee can access funding in the best way to advise Government to settle the problems, the ways to fine tune and shape the Agencies interms of fishing out all the obstacles, interms of payment or collecting funds that are not supposed to be ” the Deputy disclosed.