By Eze Nwabueze

Members of Biafran parliament, a legislative arm of the newly constituted arm of Biafra Internal Government, BIG have sponsored some proposals seeking to among other things abolish the practice of Osu or Ohu caste system throughout Biafra land.

Among the proposals already forwarded to the President of BIG, Chief Solomon Chukwu for approval were the bills seeking to make it mandatory for all motorists and okada operators to get Biafra drivers licenses, number plates for vehicles and motorcycles, vehicle documents and Biafran International Passport.

The house of Biafran Parliament had earlier introduced the mace which according to the speaker, Mazi Michael Ijeoma is the symbol of Biafran authority.

The Speaker who spoke in Owerri, the Imo state Capital, through its spokesman Dr. Fidelis Okpara explained that the house forwarded additional bill seeking to divide Bayelsa State into three senatorial districts namely; Bayelsa West, Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa East, was forwarded to president Chukwu for his assent.

Ijeoma advised the Biafran parliamentarians to come up with more bills or proposals that would be beneficial to the Biafran people , adding that the house has opened the doors for a New lease of life for all Biafrans

The National Executive Council, NEC meeting was attended by leaders of the BIG, including the president, prime ministers, ministers, speaker of the house, Elders in Council, chief ministers, chief justice, Appeal court judge among others.

Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, founder of the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB which was later renamed Biafra Independence Movement, BIM had in a press statement explained that the journey to Biafra actualization was almost at the completion stage, hence he constituted BIG to be presided over by Chukwu to give the Biafra struggle a teeth.