– Calls for Calm

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi to, with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Late Mr. Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun State on 22nd February, 2020. The IGP gave the order today, 24th February, 2020 while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

​Meanwhile, the IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, calls for calm and assures that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.