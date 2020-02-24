Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has said he is ready to work in synergy with his colleagues at the National Assembly to bring about prosperity in Imo and Nigeria at large.

Governor Uzodinma was speaking at the reception organized in honour of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege after a Thanksgiving Mass at Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta State on Sunday.

The Governor said: “I want to assure you that on my part, I’ll continue to look for my brothers and colleagues and create a working synergy that Imo State will be very happy”.

“We must use this opportunity to empower our people and bring prosperity to bear in Nigeria. There’s no problem without solution and I am confident that with the calibre of miracle men I’ve seen in the Parliament of Nigeria, bad days are over and we are moving forward.”

Governor Uzodimma extolled the sterling qualities of Senator Omo-Agege, describing him as a very impeccable and respectable ally.

Governor Uzodimma told the mammoth crowd that the Deputy Senate President’s contributions towards nation-building at the National Assembly cannot be over emphasized since his election into the Upper Chamber in 2015, adding that the Delta Central Senatorial District stands to benefit more in their choice of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege once they throw their weight behind him.

The host Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State commended Senator Omo-Agege for his doggedness and strides in representing the Urhobo nation at the National Assembly and urged the Senator never to rest on his oars. Okowa admonished Senator Omo-Agege to endeavour to bring all Deltans under one umbrella for the good of the community and Nigeria at large.

Speaking earlier, the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan stated that Senator Omo-Agege has, in no small measure, contributed to the unity in the National Assembly, particularly in their diverse inclinations. Lawan gave credit to Omo-Agege’s loyalty, commitment and dedication to duty describing them as very efficient force to reckon with.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who represented President Muhammadu Buahri, in his speech also, commended the excellent academic prowess of Senator Omo-Agege, stressing that such sterling qualities have left the APC inner caucus with no option than to affirm his run with his boss, the Senate President.

In his touching homily, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Anthony Ozele thanked God for the Omo-Agege family and charged them to put God first in the course of representing the Urhobo nation, having in mind his background.

The Clergy sternly tasked Senator Omo-Agege to join forces with his fellow Deltans at the National Asembly to revamp the seemingly lost federal presence in the region especially in bringing back and completing the Aladja Steel Project, Warri, Koko, Sapele Ports and other projects.

The event was witnessed by dignitaries from all walks of life and across party divide. Among the personalities present at the occasion include: APC Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Governor Mohammad Badaru Abubukar of Jigawa State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, SGF Boss Mustapha, serving and former ministers of the Federal Republic, among others.