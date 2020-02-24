Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

Rabiu Omaku

An investigation conducted by Universal Reporters can authoritatively revealed that anxiety grip civil servants as the four weeks time frame to complete the assignment on the implementation of new minimum wage in Nasarawa state has elapsed today Thursday, 20th , 2020

The workforce may not be having the best moment as vast of the workers are in a fixed as pertinent questions were asked on when the committee submit its report as promotions and salary arrears suffers in silient.

The committee headed by Mr Philip Dada ,the state Commissioner for Works ,Housing and Transport had requested that the state civil servants make submission of their banks statement of account before Thursday 22, February.

Feelers in the office of the Secretary to the State Government confirmed that the time frame would not be feasible.

The committee which was given a time frame of four weeks and was mandated by the state Government to look into pending promotions and salaries arrears ,where promotions had been denied for Ten years ,as well as come out with a decision on how to settle 2016 and 3 months arrears of 2017 backlog .

The committee Chairman as at press time declined comment over the time frame.

Also, the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Iya Sarki when contacted also declined comment.