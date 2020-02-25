Four persons were on Monday killed and burnt by a mob in Otuo community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Three of those killed were accused of complicity in the death 17-year-old Ohiole Glory who was a student of Azama College, Otuo.

The fourth person, Lukman, was said to be a notorious kidnapper and armed robber.

Sources said the victim hailed from Ikhueran Quarters, Iyeu Otuo and was expected to write the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam this year.

Vital organs of the victim were removed when her body was discovered.

Some buildings owned by families of the suspects were also razed.

Sources said the victim lived in the same compound as two of the suspects at Ikhueran Quarters Iyeu Otuo.

One version had it that she was lured into the room of one of the boys where she was killed.

The source said one of the suspects was nabbed through investigation and he named his associates after severe beating.

He was said to have been dragged to the Otuo Divisional police headquarters and killed in the presence of policemen and his body set ablaze.

A second suspect was reportedly caught a few hours later and was set ablaze.

It was gathered that the third suspect was later held and after interrogation, said they were sent by a female native doctor from Kogi State.

He reportedly told them she was supposed to use the human parts harvested from the victim to perform a ritual for them.

She was picked up at her residence, killed and set also ablaze.

Police Commissioner, Jimeta Lawan, said he has been briefed by the Divisional Police Officer, adding that operatives of the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) were investigation the matter.