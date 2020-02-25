Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...



Rabiu Omaku

A teenager named Kamaludeen Abari Sabo of number 28, Shendam Road, Lafia was on monday paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps for attempting to kill his biological mother with a knife.

Kamal who claimed to be a product of 2014 from Government College, Keffi in his statement shortly after he was paraded along side other six suspect said it was a set up by his brother whom he said reported him to NSCDC.

The 27 years old who buttressed that he was a tailor by profession averred that his mother foist him to change a new leaf been a troublemaker all his life but to avail.

“Im a fighter and she adviced me to change for better but i turn down her offer” he added.

The commandant,Mahmud Habu Fari said the seven suspect would be charged to court.

Fari confided that the mother to Kamaludeen has go on exile since after the incident.

