Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has been elected as the new Kaduna Speaker.

His election came barely an hour after Hon Amknu Abdullahi Shagali resigned as Speaker.

Hon. Zailani, who represents Igabi West Constituency in the Assembly, was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly until his election to lead the House on Tuesday.

Zailani is a strong member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, Hon Mukhatar Isa Hazo, representing Bassawa Constituency has been elected as the new Deputy Speaker.

Both of them have been sworn-in by the Clark of the Assembly.

The former Speaker, who represents Sabon-Gari Constituency in the Assembly, officially submitted his resignation letter to clerk of the House Tuesday morning.

The Nation gathered that members of the House had started collecting signatures to impeach him before he eventually bowed to pressure and resigned.

Chairman, House Committee on information, Honourable Tanimu Musa confirmed he submitted his resignation letter.

However, Shagali’s offence warranting the alleged plan impeachment was yet to be unraveled as the time of filing this report.

The 40-year old Aminu Abdullahi Shagali became the Assembly Speaker on the coming of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to power in 2015.

He was re-elected to preside over the House in 2019 on strong recommendation of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i.