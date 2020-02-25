Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

A Federal High Court in Abuja has commenced the delivery of judgment for February 25, 2020, in the trial of former spokesman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh.

Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his firm, Dextra Investment Limited are accused receiving N400million from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) unlawfully.

He is also accused of carrying out transaction of about $2m without going through a financial institution.

Justice Okon Abang, who started reading the judgment a moment ago, had on November 20 last year adjourned till February 25, 2020 for judgment after parties made their final arguments.

The courtroom is fully packed with family members, friends, associates of the ex-PDP spokesman, among others.