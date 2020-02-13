The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, has said a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol with no registration number, on Wednesday got burnt at Nkpor area in Onitsha.

Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the tanker caught fire at about 6:50 p.m.

According to him, an investigation revealed that the fire was as a result of mechanical deficiency.

“The tanker caught fire due to mechanical deficiency in the engine of the vehicle.

“The fire which completely burnt the tractor, was put-off, by sympathizes, using fire extinguishers.

“Two male adults were involved. No casualty or injury was recorded.

“Officers of FRSC are diverting traffic and cordoning the scene to avoid running into the carcass and the fire service vehicles,” he said.

The Sector Commander urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good working condition before embarking on any trip to prevent future occurrence.