Executive Chairman, Kano State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Sani Abdulqadir has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to help in combating tax evasion and avoidance in the state.

He made the plea during a courtesy visit to the EFCC Kano Zonal Office.

According to him, “while Kano has a large number of high net worth individuals, compelling them to pay appropriate personal income taxes has been problematic for the Service.

“Though internally generated revenue of Kano State has consistently risen from N17 billion in 2015, N30 billion in 2016, N42 billion in 2017 and N44 billion in 2018; a lot of potential is lost especially in the area of expatriates that conduct businesses in the State”.

In his response, the Kano Zonal Head, Akaninyene Ezima, assured that the Commission will work with the Service.

He said the Ag. Executive Chairman, Ibrahim Magu had on assumption of office directed the creation of Tax Fraud Sections in all Zonal Offices of the EFCC to combat the menace.

The anti graft boss assured that all perpetrators of tax fraud and their collaborators will be identified and dealt with in accordance to the law.