Stakeholders of Imo State comprising notable political leaders, traditional and religious leaders, captain of industries and technocrats have given past mark to Governor Emeka Ihedioha for his landmark achievements so far in the state.

Speaking at the 2019 Stakeholders luncheon held at Government House on Thursday, Chief Paschal Dozie who is the chairman of the occasion said the governor has performed beyond expectations.

Dozie, who is the Chairman, Imo State Elders Advisory Council said the governor has shown the capacity to turn the fortune of the state around and enjoined all and sundry to join hands with him to achieve the desired Imo.

He said, “We now have hope of a new Imo under His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. He has done so well and deserves our commendations.

“I believe that if we want this government to succeed, we must contribute our individual and collective quota. So let us join hands with the governor to achieve the Imo State of our dreams.” He said.

In his remarks, Governor Ihedioha said the efforts of his administration are already yielding positive results, adding that he would not relent until Imo becomes the envy of states in the country.

He said that within the few months in office, his administration was able to restore effective budget presentation, reduce cost of governance, embarked on extensive road rehabilitation projects, deployed technology as an enabler for effective service delivery and carried out broad reforms in the state civil service.

He furthered that revitalization of the local governments for optimal performance, rehabilitation of schools, promotion of investment and industrialization of the state and training of thousands of Imo citizens on many fields of endeavors are also part of the significant achievements of his government.

He therefore solicited for support from Imo industrialists, investors, and captain of industries to his visions for the state, stressing that his administration is determined to change the narrative of the state.

He said, “we must together prepare Imo for a future without crude oil. Government alone cannot do it. We therefore invite you to partner with us towards the development of Imo State.

“As we search for outside investment, it is pertinent that we rally our home potentials. The state is open to take advantage of your business and global networks to make Imo one of the leading investment hub in the country.”

The auspicious event had d’le crème of the state in attendance including top government officials, friends and associates of the state.

A roll call of those in attendance include; former governors, Achike Udenwa; Ikedi Ohakim; former Military Governor of Delta State, Luke Ochulor; Archbishop Anthony Obinna, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi; all the members of the House of Representatives of the PDP; The Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins and all the members of the state assembly; Chairman Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri; Chief Tony Ezenna ; Chief Leo Stan Eke; Chief Charles Ugwu; Chief Mike Ahamba SAN; Chuef Francis Dike SAN; Dr. Kema Chikwe; Anglican Bishops; Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria; Stakeholders of Youth groups; Members of the Expanded Executive Council; Chief ID Nwoga among others.