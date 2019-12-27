Dr Abdullah Kabir, a Gynaecologist with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), has stressed the need for addressing growing cases of infertility in women of reproductive age in Bauchi State.

Kabiru stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

He noted that cases of infertility were currently on the increase, especially among spinsters.

“These days, cases of infertility are increasing among women of reproductive age and such symptoms have been manifesting even in young ladies who are not married,” Kabiru said.

According to him, some of the causes are infection-related, including fibroid and blockage of fallopian tubes.

Although he said some might be curable, if detected early, he, however, said that preventive measures were the best option to guide against such cases.

The gynaecologist urged mature women of all ages to always contact their doctors for regular check-ups, especially anytime they noticed abnormal discharges and issues relating to their monthly menstrual cycle.